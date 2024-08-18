Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO) Announces Dividend of $0.15

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1504 per share on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:ICLO opened at $25.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.66.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

