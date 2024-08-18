Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,169 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCO. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 56,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.02. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $21.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

