Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS) Plans $0.14 Dividend

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2024

Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYSGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1434 per share on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Shares of HIYS opened at $25.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.42.

The Invesco High Yield Select ETF (HIYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in high-yield, corporate debt securities of various maturities from around the world. The fund uses derivatives to manage duration and hedge risks.

