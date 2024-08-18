Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS) Plans $0.14 Dividend

Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1434 per share on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.
Invesco High Yield Select ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of HIYS opened at $25.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.42.
Invesco High Yield Select ETF Company Profile
