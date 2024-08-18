Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) Plans $0.02 Dividend

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.
Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of BATS IVRA opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.09.
Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Company Profile
