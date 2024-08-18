Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2024

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1131 per share on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ISDB opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84.

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (ISDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. ISBD is an actively managed fund that holds various fixed income securities of any rating while maintaining a portfolio maturity and duration between one and three years. ISDB was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

