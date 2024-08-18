Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) Plans $0.17 Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1742 per share on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.
Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of PBP stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16.
Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Company Profile
