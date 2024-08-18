Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Plans $0.08 Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0843 per share on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $26.03.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

