Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.97

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.97 and traded as high as $10.32. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 126,068 shares trading hands.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
