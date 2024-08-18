Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.97

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.97 and traded as high as $10.32. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 126,068 shares trading hands.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter worth $1,582,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 770,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 586,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 135,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

