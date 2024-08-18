Iradimed Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

Iradimed has a payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Iradimed to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Get Iradimed alerts:

Iradimed Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $565.07 million, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58. Iradimed has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $50.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iradimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Iradimed had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 26.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iradimed will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IRMD shares. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Iradimed from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iradimed in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IRMD

Iradimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.