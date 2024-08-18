iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 16,400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 144,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the period. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $118.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.55. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $119.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

