iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Position Trimmed by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 850.4% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,042,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,321,000 after buying an additional 933,008 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 958,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,446,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 837,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 744,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,963,000 after purchasing an additional 157,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 470,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,214,000 after buying an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

