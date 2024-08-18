iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBAT) Trading Up 0.6%

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBAT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.48 and last traded at $23.48. 2,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 1,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.
iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79.
About iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF
The iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (IBAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a price-weighted index of companies involved in energy storage solutions around the globe. The fund seeks to provide long-term growth opportunities from companies involved in the transition to a low-carbon economy.
