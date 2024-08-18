iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Holdings Trimmed by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUSL. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 453.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $98.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day moving average of $93.64. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $71.94 and a one year high of $101.02.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2159 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

