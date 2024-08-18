iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stake Boosted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,053 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $10,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,384,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,068,000 after buying an additional 137,178 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,742,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,821,000 after buying an additional 1,416,067 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,103,000 after buying an additional 2,783,580 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,767,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,074,000 after buying an additional 973,742 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,661,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,285,000 after buying an additional 965,407 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $104.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

