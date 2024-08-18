iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 53.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

BATS:EFV opened at $54.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

