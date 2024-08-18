iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 327.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $212.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.38. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

