iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Position Reduced by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 911,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,198,000 after purchasing an additional 31,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $112.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $115.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

