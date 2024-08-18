iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Holdings Trimmed by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 94.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506,401 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0606 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

