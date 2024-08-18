IX Acquisition (NASDAQ:IXAQU) Stock Price Up 1.7%

IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQU – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. Approximately 3,495 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 1,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.
IX Acquisition Stock Up 1.7 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58.
About IX Acquisition
IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies in the technology, media and telecommunications, and information and communication technology industries.
