J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 550.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 174,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,844,000 after acquiring an additional 28,202 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,946,628,000 after purchasing an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $8,089,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 197,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,413,000 after buying an additional 19,987 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $170.36 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JBHT

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.