Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) Shares Down 14.1%

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 28,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 50,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Jiuzi Stock Down 14.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

