JMP Securities Trims Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Target Price to $7.00

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Precigen to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Precigen from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

PGEN opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Precigen has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez bought 58,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $49,999.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 743,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,632.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Precigen by 66.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 19,041 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

