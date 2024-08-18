JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) Trading 0.3% Higher

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.71 and last traded at $74.71. 19 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.51.

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 million, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.90.

About JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Carbon Transition U.S. Equity ETF (JCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks that are selected with a preference toward lower carbon footprint. JCTR was launched on Dec 9, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

