JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lowered by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,721. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE JPM opened at $213.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $614.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $217.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.