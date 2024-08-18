JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Holdings Lifted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 10,516.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.3% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 583,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,472,000 after purchasing an additional 179,408 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 76,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.54 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.38.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

