JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,093.9% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.38. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $50.64.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

