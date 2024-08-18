Kennedy Investment Group Sells 1,187 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kennedy Investment Group decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $118.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $465.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.39. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

