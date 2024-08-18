Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KVUE. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kenvue by 80.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 71.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

KVUE opened at $21.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.45. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 105.13%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

