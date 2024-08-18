Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.23

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.23 and traded as high as $48.98. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $48.98, with a volume of 38,378 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $139.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEQU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific during the second quarter valued at $413,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 32.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.