Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Lake Street Capital

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti cut Kimball Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimball Electronics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kimball Electronics has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $430.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.00 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimball Electronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1,526.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 96.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.