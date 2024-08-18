Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Stock Price Up 15.7%

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) rose 15.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 102,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 93,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KPRX has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group raised Kiora Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Kiora Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kiora Pharmaceuticals

In other Kiora Pharmaceuticals news, Director Erin Parsons purchased 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,260 shares in the company, valued at $25,668.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,791 shares of company stock valued at $48,764. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Kiora Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.5% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned approximately 8.76% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

