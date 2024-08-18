KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $14,838,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,563.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,744,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR stock opened at $119.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.05. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $128.79. The company has a market capitalization of $105.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.