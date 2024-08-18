KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Shares Up 5.3%

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.99. Approximately 7,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 33,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

KOSÉ Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.82.

KOSÉ Company Profile

KOSÉ Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Japan and internationally. The company offers cosmetics and toiletries products. It provides its products under the DECORTÉ, JILLSTUART, ADDICTION, INFINITY, Predia, SEKKISEI MIYABI, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÉ, LECHÉRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, MAIHADA, Carté HD, Visée, FASIO, NAILHOLIC, MAKE KEEP MIST, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, Magnifique, and GRACE ONE brands.

