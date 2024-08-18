La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 96,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

La Rosa Stock Performance

Shares of La Rosa stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54. La Rosa has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.09 million for the quarter.

La Rosa Company Profile

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate Brokerage Services (Residential), Franchising Services, Coaching Services, Property Management, and Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial).

