Lakewood Asset Management LLC Sells 299 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 66,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Alphabet by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 54,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,952,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,865 shares of company stock valued at $27,137,693 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $164.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.80. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

