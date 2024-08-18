Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Landsea Homes stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26. Landsea Homes has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

About Landsea Homes

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.