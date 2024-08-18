LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) Trading Up 0.7%

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.86 and last traded at $39.74. 58,348 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 301% from the average session volume of 14,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.48.

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $152.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.47.

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (LSAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively-managed to invest in US stocks selected by multiple factors. The fund employs a risk overlay to overweight money-market securities during riskier periods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.