Lennar (NYSE:LEN-B) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN-B – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $160.71 and last traded at $159.61. 38,129 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $158.28.
Lennar Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.80.
Lennar Company Profile
Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lennar
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.