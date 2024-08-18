Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 642,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

DRS stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. Leonardo DRS has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.55.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.38 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1,325.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Leonardo DRS by 165.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 23.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRS shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Leonardo DRS

About Leonardo DRS

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.