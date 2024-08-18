Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 642,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
DRS stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. Leonardo DRS has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.55.
Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.38 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRS shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.
Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.
