Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Short Interest Up 7.4% in July

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Institutional Trading of Liberty Live Group
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 1,359.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Liberty Live Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
