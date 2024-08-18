Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Short Interest Up 7.4% in July

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Live Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 1,359.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Shares of Liberty Live Group stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.80. Liberty Live Group has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $44.16.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

