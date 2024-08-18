Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Down 16.4% in July

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 644,400 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 770,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Limbach

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 8,800 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $520,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 223,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,204,306.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jayme L. Brooks bought 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.15 per share, with a total value of $49,177.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,248.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 8,800 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $520,432.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,204,306.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,962. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Limbach alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMB. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in Limbach by 13,000.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Stock Up 0.8 %

LMB stock opened at $59.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $666.28 million, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53. Limbach has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $66.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $122.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.50 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Limbach

About Limbach

(Get Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.