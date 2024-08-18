Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $408.52

Shares of Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €408.52 ($448.92) and traded as high as €417.80 ($459.12). Linde shares last traded at €414.40 ($455.38), with a volume of 20,909 shares changing hands.

Linde Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €407.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €408.77. The company has a market cap of $203.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

