Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 20th

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the building manufacturing company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

Louisiana-Pacific has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.3% per year over the last three years. Louisiana-Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LPX opened at $94.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Louisiana-Pacific

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,819.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,819.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.