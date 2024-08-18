Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.7% during the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 3,382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $241.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.19.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

