LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 852,500 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 722,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 924,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 74.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPLA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.30.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $220.50 on Friday. LPL Financial has a one year low of $187.19 and a one year high of $289.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.53 and its 200 day moving average is $258.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.06%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

