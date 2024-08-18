Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,490,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 10,410,000 shares. Approximately 14.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.36.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,196,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,225,000 after acquiring an additional 442,177 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $1,307,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 357,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,925,000 after acquiring an additional 43,687 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $1,379,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 73,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 15,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

