Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lumentum from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.36.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LITE

Lumentum Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

LITE opened at $51.98 on Thursday. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 5.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 714.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.