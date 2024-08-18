Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LITE. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $51.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90, a PEG ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.88. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $60.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 58,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

