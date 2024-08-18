Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LITE. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.36.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Lumentum
Lumentum Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Lumentum
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 58,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lumentum
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.