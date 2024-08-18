Lyra Therapeutics’ (LYRA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LYRA. Bank of America cut Lyra Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright cut Lyra Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair cut Lyra Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lyra Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Lyra Therapeutics stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYRA. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $15,720,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 754,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 129,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 38.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,481,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after buying an additional 410,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $271,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

