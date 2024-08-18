Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 31,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 908,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.30.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

(Get Free Report)

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.